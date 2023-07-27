VIDEO: Remi Tinubu Prayerful As Super Falcons Beat Australia

Below is a video showing First Lady Remi Tinubu watching the Women’s World Cup game between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Australia on Thursday.

The game ended 3-2 in favour of the Super Falcons, thanks to goals from Kanu, Ohale and Oshoala.

Sharing the video, Busola Kukoyi, an aide to the First Lady, said Tinubu prayed throughout the closing minute of the game which had Australia trailing by a goal.

Busola Kukoyi tweeted, “The first lady who’s a big fan of Oshoala and Chiamaka prayed throughout the closing minutes of the game and God answered her prayers..Onto the next.”

Nigeria drew their first game against Canada.