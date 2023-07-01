Video Of Mallam Escorted By Armed Policemen Outdated – Police

Misleading Video Causes Public Outrage and Criticism of Police Force

The Nigeria Police Force has responded to the viral video showing a mallam being escorted by armed policemen while slaughtering a cow, clarifying that the video is very old and not a recent occurrence.

The video gained significant attention and drew heavy criticism from the public, particularly during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

Outdated Video, Police Spokesman Affirms

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Spokesman, stated that the video in question surfaced in 2022 and is not a recent incident, despite being widely and deliberately circulated on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

He emphasized that the police force had already taken appropriate action when the video went viral last year, including withdrawing the policemen who were previously assigned to the mallam.

He further clarified that there are currently no policemen attached to him.

Addressing Misinformation

The Nigeria Police Force is working to address the misinformation surrounding the video and to correct the public’s perception.

The video’s outdated nature underscores the importance of verifying information before drawing conclusions and spreading it further.

The police force urges the public to exercise caution and refrain from disseminating misleading content that can contribute to misunderstandings and misrepresentation.

Maintaining Transparency and Accountability

This incident highlights the need for transparency and accountability in the age of viral videos and social media. As technology allows information to spread rapidly, it is crucial for the public to receive accurate and up-to-date information from reliable sources.

The police force acknowledges the public’s right to hold them accountable but emphasizes the importance of basing judgments on accurate and current information.

Moving Forward

The Nigeria Police Force is committed to serving the public and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. They continue to adapt and respond to emerging challenges, including the spread of misinformation and the need for effective communication. By addressing and clarifying incidents promptly, the police force aims to foster trust and maintain a strong relationship with the community they serve.

As the investigation into the origin and purpose of the outdated video continues, the police force calls for cooperation and understanding from the public. Together, they can work towards a more informed and responsible society where accurate information prevails, fostering a safer and more harmonious environment for all.