Video of Hoodlums Looting from Troops Misconceived – Army

The Nigerian Army has given reasons why some hoodlums were captured in a viral video stealing gallons from a truck driven by its troops during the August 1 protest in Kano.

The army said the troops were less bothered by the act because they were more concerned about heeding the call to arrest a situation at the Kano State Government House which was being overtaken by rioters on Thursday.

Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Friday.

He said, “The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of a viral video circulating in the social media, insinuating that troops participated in the looting spree by some unscrupulous persons who took advantage of the protest to perpetrate the looting that occurred on Thursday, 1 August 2024 in Kano.

“The NA by this statement wishes to set the record straight and correct this misinformation. Contrary to the misconception portrayed in the purported video, soldiers of 3 Brigade NA responded to a distress call of hoodlums’ attack on Barakat Stores in the metropolis, the swift intervention of the soldiers however prevented the hoodlums from having a filled day. The troops intercepted some of the hoodlums and recovered some of the looted items, which they were conveying back to the Store, when another distress call of a planned attack on the Kano State Government House was received. Considering the urgency of the imminent attack, the troops immediately diverted to respond to the distress call in order to protect the Government House from the hoodlums’ attack. It was in the course of the response to distress call about possible attack on Kano Government House, that the video was shot. The fluidity and urgency of the distress call explain why troops in the video were not overly bothered when some hoodlums even stole from the troops’ truck while in motion. At that juncture, preventing the attack on the Government House was more expedient.

“Troops have since moved the recovered gallons of cooking oil and other items back to the store, where they were safely handed-over to the rightful owner. The management of Barakat stores has acknowledged and appreciated the effort of the troops and their professional conduct in a letter conveyed by the organization’s General Manager.

“The NA commends the troops for their swift effort and professional conduct in maintaining law and order and prevention of wanton looting by the hoodlums. These actions demonstrate the NA’s commitment and resolve to protect lives and property of the citizenry.

“We urge the public to be cautious of misinformation and verify facts before drawing conclusions. We appreciate the cooperation and support of law-abiding members of the public in ensuring peace and safety at this critical moment.”