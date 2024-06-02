Video of Asa Residents Heading to Benin Republic for Water is Old – Ogun Govt

The Ogun State Government has rubbished a report(Not by Concise News) stating that women of Asa community in the state travel to neighbouring Benin Republic to have access to clean water.

A video had circulated showing women of the community fetching water from a dirty pool. Report has it that the only way the community gets clean water is when residents head to Benin Republic.

Reacting, Ogun State Government, in a statement, said the video is old, adding that the people of Asa now have access to good water, including boreholes within their community.

The statement read, “It is disheartening that a credible news platform like @MobilePunch and Co would fail to fact-check their reports before publishing, especially given the sensitivity of such news.

“In our initial response to the old video being circulated by Punch, we emphasised that the news is outdated. Currently, the people of Asa have access to good water, including boreholes within their community.

“The video and pictures taken today clearly demonstrate this.

“Recently, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Government’s Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Dr. Kelly George Alabo, sent a delegation to several villages in the Yewa-North local government area, including Asa, Agbelepon, Agbele, Oke-Odo, and Igbokofi. The delegation, led by the Director and Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mrs. Akpohwaye-Abuh Atarhe, immediately initiated borehole drilling in Asa. The results of their visit are evident.

“Therefore, do not be misled by what you see or read. Verify the information thoroughly, and be cautious of those with ulterior motives.”

The state then shared photos of the water system created for the community.