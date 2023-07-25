VIDEO: DSS, NCS Officials Tussle For Emefiele’s Custody

There was a clash at the Federal High Court in Lagos as operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) tussled over who would take custody of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele was at the court to face a charge bordering on illegal possession of firearm which was leveled against him by the DSS.

During the trial, Emefiele pleaded not guilty and was granted bail to the tune of N20m and a surety. The judge also ordered that he should be transferred to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre from the custody of the DSS.

However, when it was time for the suspended CBN governor to be handed to the officials of the NCS, a tussle ensued as captured in the video below.