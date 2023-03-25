Victory Against Super Eagles Surprises Guinea-Bissau Coach

Guinea-Bissau coach Cande has expressed delight at the 1-0 win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday.

The African Cup of Nations qualifyng match was played in Abuja.

Guinea-Bissau which went into the match as underdogs came out victorious to the surprise of the coach and players.

“They (Eagles) tried to do everything to beat us and created many scoring chances, but we deserved to win,” Cande said.

“We are very happy about today’s (Friday) victory and the boys did a very good job. The result is very important for us and the Guinea-Bissau people.”

Cande, however, admitted the result shocked his team.

“We are surprised, but the team trained very hard and today they beat Nigeria, a big football country with good players. We feel good about this victory against Nigeria.”

On his plans for the reverse fixture of the double-header in Bissau on Monday, Cande added, “I will keep the team in focus ahead of the return leg and we will see what is the best strategy to adopt for the next game.

“I can’t really speak about the strategy we deployed in today’s match because we have another game next week.”