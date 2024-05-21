Victor Moses Departs Spartak Moscow After Three Seasons

Victor Moses has left Spartak Moscow, the Russian Premier League club announced. The 33-year-old Nigerian midfielder made his final appearance in a 3-1 victory over Rubin Kazan on May 20.

Spartak Moscow confirmed Moses’ departure on social media, expressing gratitude for his contributions. “Official: Victor Moses is leaving Spartak at the end of the season. Two-time medalist of the Russian Championship, winner of the Russian Cup, one of the heroes of the group stage of the Europa League 2021/22. We thank Victor for the years spent in our club. We wish you success and good luck!”

Moses, who scored nine goals in 70 league appearances, initially joined Spartak on loan from Chelsea in the 2020/21 season before making the move permanent the following year. His tenure at Spartak saw the team secure significant victories and honors, underscoring his impact on the club.