Victims Of Lugbe Flooding Receive N250,000 Each

Help has come the way of victims of the June 23, 2023 flood mishap which occurred at the TradeMore Estate, Lugbe Abuja, through the Renewed Hope Initiative of the Office of the First Lady of the federal republic of Nigeria Sen. Oluremi Tinubu con,oon.

In her remarks at the brief event, the First Lady through her representative, wife of the Vice President of the Federation, HE Hajia nana Shettima, expressed her sympathy at the unfortunate incident.

She said though there is no assurance that this kind of incident would not reoccur, since the rains are not yet over, she hoped the outreach and intervention of the

Renewed Hpoe Initiative will go a long way in reducing their pains at this time.

The First Lady said, though the Initiative is still in the process of registration by the CAC, she cannot turn the other eye under the present circumstances of the TradeMore Estate which is in her domain.

In his response on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chairman of the Resident Association Dr Adewale Adenaike thanked HE Sen Oluremi Tinubu and the renewed Hope Initiative for the hand of Kindness and support extended to them especially at this trying times.

The beneficiaries were given Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira ( N250,000.00) per affected household.

A total of 57 households benefited from this outreach by the Renewed Hope Initiative.