Victims of Lafenwa Market Fire Get Relief Materials

In response to the devastating fire at Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the National Emergency Management Agency, South West Zonal office, in collaboration with Ogun SEMA, organized a distribution of relief materials to support the affected individuals. The effort aimed to ease the impact of the disaster.

The event was flagged off by Mr. Stephen Adewale, the South West Zonal Director, who offered his condolences to those affected. He relayed the sympathies of NEMA’s Director-General, Mrs. Umar Zubaida, acknowledging that the provided items, although substantial, could not fully replace what the victims had lost.

During the event, attended by key stakeholders, the victims received a variety of food and non-food items, with an emphasis on the importance of using these resources effectively.

Further assistance came from the Ogun State Government, represented by Mr. Lateef Benson, Permanent Secretary for Special Duty and Inter-governmental Affairs, who distributed cash to complement the federal aid, aiming to lessen the victims’ suffering further.

The recipients expressed their gratitude for the assistance provided by both the Federal and State Governments during their difficult time.