Veteran Yoruba actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko has passed on.

According to her daughter who broke the news via her Instagram account, the actress who battled an undisclosed ailment died on Wednesday.

Though details of the cause of her death are yet to be revealed, her daughter, Bisi Aisha, confirmed news of her death.

She wrote, “It is well with your soul mummy, RIP. Wurami. Rest in peace.”