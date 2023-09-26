Veteran Actor Oluyemi Adeyemi is Dead

The Nigerian entertainment industry mourns the loss of veteran Nollywood actor Oluyemi Adeyemi, celebrated for his role in the iconic series “Suara.” The actor’s passing was confirmed in a statement released by his son, Adedotun Adeyemi.

According to the statement, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi, best known for his role in “Super Story,” breathed his last on Sunday, September 24, 2023. His demise marks the end of an era in Nollywood and leaves a void in the hearts of many who cherished his contributions to the film and television industry.

In the statement, Adedotun Adeyemi expressed the family’s gratitude for the outpouring of condolences and support, saying, “We are consoled because we know that he has gone to rest.” During this difficult time, the family has requested privacy as they navigate their grief.

While paying tribute to his father’s memory, Adedotun Adeyemi also conveyed that “more details about the burial will be communicated soon.” This information will allow friends, fans, and colleagues to pay their respects and bid farewell to a beloved figure in Nigerian entertainment.