VeryDarkMan Accuses Tonto Dikeh of Running Gistlover Blog

VeryDarkMan, a prominent social media critic, has levied serious accusations against Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, claiming she is the mastermind behind the controversial faceless blog, GistLover. This revelation comes after VeryDarkMan was recently taken to the police by Dikeh over his comments about her and fellow actress Iyabo Ojo regarding the Mohbad case. He was subsequently released after an interrogation session.

In a video message shared via his X handle on Saturday, VeryDarkMan asserted that Tonto Dikeh was responsible for the release of his pictures from police custody, which were then posted on GistLover. He alleges that this portrayal of him as a “criminal” was done despite police warnings against such actions.

VeryDarkMan expressed his willingness to substantiate these claims in a court of law, asserting that Tonto Dikeh has been using GistLover to target and harass celebrities.

“Tonto Dikeh is Gistlover. And I can prove it. I’m ready to go to court anytime. Tonto Dikeh is Gistlover, she has been the one posting different celebrity news and everything. And I am saying it with my full chest,” he said.