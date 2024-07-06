‘Very Hard Game,’ Says Deschamps as France Beat Portugal

France coach Didier Deschamps relished his team’s triumph in a penalty shootout for the first time since the 1998 World Cup, as they edged past Portugal in Friday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final.

The match in Hamburg ended in a 0-0 draw after extra time, leading to a tense shootout where France emerged victorious with a 5-3 score. This victory marks a significant moment for the French side, breaking their long-standing penalty shootout drought.

Star player Kylian Mbappe faced another challenging night, struggling to find the back of the net during regular and extra time. However, his teammates stepped up during the penalties to secure the win.

Deschamps expressed immense satisfaction with the result, highlighting the team’s resilience and composure under pressure.

“It’s been a long time,” Deschamps said.

“It was a very hard game. We knew how good a team Portugal were, and both sides could have won.

“It was a bit more difficult for us in extra time, maybe because we were tired and they had a lot more of the ball, but we kept our calm and those who took penalties took them well.”