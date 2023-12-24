Vandals Damage Transmission Tower With Explosives in Yobe

The Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has said he is deeply troubled by the recent act of vandalism on Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

In a statement, Adelabu revealed that a transmission tower in Yobe State, tower T372, was deliberately brought down, causing a ripple effect that led to the collapse of tower T373 along the same transmission line.

The Minister said the criminal act occurred at 21:18 and has disrupted power supply to parts of the North East, affecting Yobe and Borno States.

He said, “While I condemn this deliberate sabotage, I appeal to all Nigerians to stand against such actions. We cannot let a few individuals hinder our efforts in providing regular electricity to the nation.

“Our Ministry is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate this incident thoroughly. Those responsible for this destructive act will face the full force of the law. Vandalism not only disrupts power supply but also poses a threat to the safety and well-being of our communities.

“In addition to immediate actions, we are mobilizing resources to quickly reconstruct the damaged towers. Restoring power supply to Yobe and Borno States is our priority.

“The incident involved the deliberate use of explosives on the 330kV transmission tower. Villagers confirmed hearing a loud explosion before the towers came down. This act of vandalism not only caused inconvenience but also raised concerns about the safety of our power infrastructure.

“We are taking this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. TCN has swiftly mobilized a contractor to the site to commence the reconstruction of the damaged transmission towers.

“Our goal is not only to restore power supply to the affected areas but also to send a strong message that such acts of sabotage will not go unpunished. We are developing a comprehensive plan to enhance the security of power facilities nationwide and working on legislation to tackle the menace of vandalism.”