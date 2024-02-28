Vandals Attack 132kv Towers in Rivers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has suffered an attack on its Owerri/Ahoada 132kV Towers 145 to 149 and 201 to 218 located at Elele, Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to a statement, TCN blamed vandals for the attack on the

PowerUp Nigeria ( + #SDG7) and nine others which occurred on the 15th of February, 2024, with different accessories carted away. Among them specifically was Tower 208, an angle tower the vandals, which nearly led to the collapse of three more towers along the line route.