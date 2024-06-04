Vandalisation of Second Niger Bridge Criminal – Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has described the vandalism of the Second Niger Bridge as criminal.

Obi made this known in reaction to a viral video showing the damage done to the bridge by vandals.

This was as he urged traditional rulers, community leaders, market associations, and other stakeholders to mobilize a collective response against vandalism.

In a statement, he said, “I like to thank immensely the young man, Lord Zeus, driven by patriotism and courage to raise alarm on the vandalization of the second Niger bridge.

“The viral video of this good Nigerian copiously points out the senseless criminality and vandalism of our collective assets which is capable of causing grievious harm to members of the public if left unchecked.

“He took time to expose how this critical infrastructure of the 2nd Niger Bridge is being vandalised by criminals, thereby causing harm to road users and constituting a security threat to society.

“I share his concerns and that of many patriots over the constant destruction of public property, including vandalising of railway tracks, cutting up of high voltage cables, stealing of aluminum railings on bridges, and so on.

“We must condemn these acts of sabotage and criminality in their totality. Now that this critical issue has, again, been exposed, I urge the government and security agencies to do a follow up by investigating deeply and bringing to book, the perpetrators of such crimes.

“We must now put in place strict disciplinary measures for those who vandalise public assets. In this age of advanced electronic surveillance, the relevant authorities must now install reliable surveillance systems to monitor the security of vital public infrastructure.

“I urge our traditional rulers, community leaders, market associations, and other stakeholders to mobilize a collective response. We must work together to educate and sensitize our people on the harmful effects of such criminality, which not only undermines our economic development but also puts lives at risk. In building a New Nigeria, we must dismantle every form of criminality, at every level of our national existence, and together, build a safer, more prosperous Nigeria for all. – PO”