Van Persie Reveals What Will Happen to Klopp’s Liverpool Replacement

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has expressed confidence in Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot, following his appointment earlier this week.

Slot, 45, took over the reins at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp’s departure, leaving his previous role at Feyenoord where he had been for three years. Van Persie, in an interview with ESPN Nederland, spoke positively about Slot’s capabilities and future at Liverpool.

He said, “I think [it will go] very well. How he wants to play is in line with Klopp’s style of play and what they are used to there.

“I expect them to do very well. Liverpool are one of the nicer clubs in England. I have been able to play for two other very nice clubs.”