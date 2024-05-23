Sports

Van Persie Reveals What Will Happen to Klopp’s Liverpool Replacement

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
49
Van Persie
Van Persie

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has expressed confidence in Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot, following his appointment earlier this week.

Slot, 45, took over the reins at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp’s departure, leaving his previous role at Feyenoord where he had been for three years. Van Persie, in an interview with ESPN Nederland, spoke positively about Slot’s capabilities and future at Liverpool.

He said, “I think [it will go] very well. How he wants to play is in line with Klopp’s style of play and what they are used to there.

“I expect them to do very well. Liverpool are one of the nicer clubs in England. I have been able to play for two other very nice clubs.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
49

Related Articles

Lewandowski

Barcelona Will Beat Real Madrid Even With Mbappe – Lewandowski

8 hours ago
Kompany

Bayern Munich Nears Deal for Burnley Manager Kompany

8 hours ago
Lopetegui

West Ham Appoints Julen Lopetegui as New Head Coach

8 hours ago

What Ademola Lookman’s Childhood Coach After Europa League Heroics

9 hours ago