Sports

Van de Beek Set for Girona Transfer

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
34
Donny van de Beek
Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek’s transfer to Girona is on track to be finalized early next week, pending player agreement.

Manchester United will receive a fixed fee of just under €1 million, with potential add-ons that could raise the total to between €4 million and €5 million, based on appearances and more challenging performance criteria.

The deal also includes a sell-on clause for any future transfers.

In other news, Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of securing Matthijs de Ligt, as the Dutch defender has expressed a clear preference for joining the club. De Ligt has communicated his intentions to his agent, prioritizing a move to Old Trafford.

Negotiations over personal terms are nearly complete, with discussions between the clubs focusing on the deal’s structure. United is proposing to include add-ons as part of the transfer package.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
34

Related Articles

Endrick

Brazil Will Focus on World Cup Now – Endrick

1 hour ago
John Cena

John Cena Announces Retirement Date

1 hour ago
Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United Near Matthijs de Ligt Signing

1 hour ago
Euro

Spain Face France in Euros Last Four

1 day ago