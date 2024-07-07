Van de Beek Set for Girona Transfer

Donny van de Beek’s transfer to Girona is on track to be finalized early next week, pending player agreement.

Manchester United will receive a fixed fee of just under €1 million, with potential add-ons that could raise the total to between €4 million and €5 million, based on appearances and more challenging performance criteria.

The deal also includes a sell-on clause for any future transfers.

In other news, Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of securing Matthijs de Ligt, as the Dutch defender has expressed a clear preference for joining the club. De Ligt has communicated his intentions to his agent, prioritizing a move to Old Trafford.

Negotiations over personal terms are nearly complete, with discussions between the clubs focusing on the deal’s structure. United is proposing to include add-ons as part of the transfer package.