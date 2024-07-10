Van de Beek Moves to Girona from Man United

Donny van de Beek is set to join Girona from Manchester United in a deal that includes a €500,000 fixed fee and several performance-related add-ons. The initial transfer fee has the potential to increase to €4-5 million with straightforward add-ons, while further stipulations could see the total sum reach up to €15 million.

The Dutch midfielder, who has struggled to secure a regular starting position at Old Trafford, will sign a contract with the Spanish club until June 2028. This long-term deal signifies Girona’s confidence in van de Beek’s ability to make a significant impact in La Liga.

Manchester United have also negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the agreement, ensuring they will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee should Girona decide to sell van de Beek.

Van de Beek’s move marks a new chapter in his career after joining Manchester United from Ajax in 2020. Despite high expectations, he found opportunities limited under successive managers. The transfer to Girona offers him a chance to rejuvenate his career in a new environment, potentially providing the consistent playing time he has been seeking.