Uzodinma Visits Oru West LGA, Promises Development

As part of his people-centric policy of interacting with Ndi Imo, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has begun the Local Government Areas tour from Oru West and Oguta Local Government Areas.

In his address, His Excellency expressed joy at the number of people witnessed in Oru West and Oguta Local Government Areas, for the show of love and support to his administration and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Uzodimma reiterated his promise to continue to develop Oru West, Oguta and the entire State, especially at the grassroots level where every common man and woman will enjoy the dividends of Democracy.

In his heart-to-heart discussions with the people, he called on youths of the respective Local Government Areas to shun violence. He said, “anyone used for insecurity and violence against his land is a saboteur”.

In Oguta, he charged the political and traditional leaders to sit up to their responsibilities and restore the long-aged dignity of Oguta.

According to him, “Oguta is the cradle of civilization in Imo State, we need to search ourselves, know what went wrong and correct the errors”.

He advised the respective Local Government Areas on peaceful coexistence to allow better developments in their communities.

At the Town Hall meetings, the Governor presented the respective candidates of the ruling party in the All Progressive Congress for the people’s support and votes.