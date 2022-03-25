Uzodinma To Supervise APC National Convention

As the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC) gets underway in Abuja, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma is to head the technical committee to oversee the conduct.

Senator Uzodimma is heading 34 other eminent party leaders to monitor and supervise the convention.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, the chairman of the Caretaker committee and Extraordinary convention informed Senator Hope Uzodimma that his committee is responsible for the smooth conduct of the convention.

The Imo State Governor was further informed that he was selected as the chairman based on his track record of service and commitment to the party.

According to the letter “Your selection is in consideration of your track record of integrity and firm commitment towards the ideals and development of our great party”

While the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu is the secretary of the committee, other members include the governor of Nasarrawa state, Abdulahi Sule, Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami and Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika.

Uzodimma and other members of the committee have since resumed duties at Abuja.