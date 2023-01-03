Uzodinma To Host Stakeholders Meeting In Imo

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has issued an invitation for the 7th edition of the state’s stakeholders meeting/ luncheon.

This was disclosed in a notice signed by Declan Emelumba, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

See notice below.

1. All public office holders from the state q

2. National Assembly members both serving and former

3. State House of Assembly member, both serving and former

4. Ministers, both serving and former

5. Chairmen and members of boards and commissions both serving and former at national and state levels

6. Commissioners and all government appointees both serving and former

7. Local government Chairmen both serving and former.

8. Traditional rulers,

9. The clergy.

10. Community leaders.

10. The Executive of political parties.

11. Members or the academia

12. Leadership of Organised Labour

13. Captains of industry

14. Elder Statesmen.

15. Leadership of the forth estate of the realm

16. All relevant stakeholders

The meeting is scheduled scheduled as follows.

Date: Thursday January 5th 2023 Venue: Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, New Owerri

Time: 12 Noon prompt

All invitees must be seated 30 minutes before the arrival of his Excellency.