Uzodinma Swears In Two New Commissioners

The Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has sworn in two new commissioners to the State’s Executive Council.

The Governor enjoined them to employ their experiences and expertise in the delivery of quality service to Imo people.

In delivering a vote of thanks onbehalf of the Commissioners, Professor Johncliff commended the Governor for finding them worthy to be part of the government.

He promised the Governor of their commitment to the administration and the people of Imo State.

The newly appointed Commissioners are:

Professor Johncliff Chike Nwadike – Commissioner for Education

Dr. Martins Ekeh – Commissioner for Mines and Solid Minerals