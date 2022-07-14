Uzodinma Swears In Chief Justice Of Imo, Others

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has sworn-in the Chief Justice of Imo State, His Lordship Justice Chukwuemeka-Chikeka and the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Victor Okorio and other Judges who were recommended by the National Judicial Council.

The Governor in his address admonished the judges to be steadfast and committed in their duties. He further stated that the time has come to restore the system to a result oriented system, responsive to the yearnings of the people.

Uzodinma assured the Judiciary of a continued partnership with the Executive and Legislature in service to the people of Imo State even as he charged them to sustain the hope of the common man in their dispensation of justice.