Uzodinma, Sanwo-Olu Hold Crucial Meeting Amidst APC Leadership Reshuffle

In a significant gathering at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro Abuja, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State met to discuss crucial matters.

The meeting took place just three days after Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), officially announced the resignation of Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The timing of this meeting gains further importance as it came shortly after the cancellation of the scheduled meeting between the governors and the leadership of the APC’s National Working Committee, which was supposed to be held at the party’s secretariat on Wednesday.

In attendance at the gathering were several other governors, including Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Umar Bago of Niger State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Lucky Ayedatiwa (Acting Governor of Ondo State), Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, Una Sani of Kaduna State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, and Dikko Radda of Katsina State.

According to a reliable source at the Imo Governor’s Lodge, the meeting’s objective may be related to the recent leadership changes within the APC, the indefinite postponement of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings, and the governance of the ruling party.

As speculations loom over the reshuffling of the APC’s leadership and the administration of the party, the meeting between Governors Uzodinma and Sanwo-Olu, along with other state governors, assumes a critical role in shaping the party’s future direction and stability.