Uzodinma Reinstates 15 Traditional Rulers Sacked By Previous Administration

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has revived the hopes of 15 Communities as he reinstated their unduly sacked legitimate Ezes by the previous administration.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma in his address said that no government has any right to sack any traditional ruler appointed or elected by his own people, stressed that “The duty of the Government is to approve traditional leaderships appointed by the people and has no power to disapprove or sack legitimate traditional rulers “.

The Governor who frowned at the injustice apologized to the Ezes and their unduly denied communities on behalf of the previous administration. He further disclosed that investigations were made and found no evidence of litigation or criminality against the Ezes as why any Government will sack a duly elected Traditional Ruler.

He also promised to payroll them stating that a worker deserves his pay and added that “we are not going to be party to anything that will stop you from been paid”.