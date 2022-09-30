Uzodinma Reassures Imo Citizens Of Safety

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma reiterated his government’s commitment to the safety of Ndi Imo.

Governor Uzodimma spoke when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Enugu, Major Gen. Umar T. Musa paid him a courtesy call at the New Executive Council Chambers Government House, Owerri, Thursday.

The Governor noted that insecurity has been a challenge however his administration is not fazed as it will “continue to encourage the military and other arms of the Armed Forces to help the government bring peace to the South East.”

Earlier, the new GOC 82 Division, Major Gen. Umar T. Musa, told the Governor that they are in Imo “to pay a courtesy call as tradition demands” and “to inform the Governor that He has fully assumed duties as the new GOC in the South East.”



He added that the role of his Division is to restore peace and push bandits and criminals in the zone away “so that the citizens will be allowed to go about their businesses without molestations and harassment.”