Uzodinma Promises To Develop Mbaise Nation

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has promised to develop the Mbaise Nation.

Governor Uzodimma stated this at the Iri Ji Mbaise Festival, where he was decorated by ezuruezu Mbaise Traditional Rulers with a Chieftaincy title of Enyi oma Mbaise in recognition of his friendly ties with the Mbaise Nation.

The Festival, which is an annual event that brings the good people of Mbaise, their friends and well-wishers together, offers great opportunities to recognize a prestigious fellow who must have impacted positively on the Mbaise nation.

Speaking after the decoration, The Governor assured Ndi Mbaise of good tidings that his good friend will bring towards the development of Mbaise. The Governor stated that he will develop Mbaise beyond its current status

The Governor further called on the continued support of the Mbaise Nation to his administration for the State Government to actualize all it has mapped out to achieve for the interest of the State.