Uzodinma Preventing Kanu’s Release Fake News – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has urged the people of Imo State to disregard the fake news in circulation that Governor Hope Uzodimma is blocking the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

A publication had reported that President Bola Tinubu revealed on Monday at State House, Abuja, while addressing Igbo business community, that Uzodinma was frustrating Kanu’s release.

He said, “Uzodinma told me the dangers of releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu now that Governorship election of Imo state is at the corner. My intention was to order for his release few weeks ago when our brother, Igboho was released, but became surprise when the Governor of Imo state approached me to reverse my decision to do so. My reason to even attempt to release him is to enable the people of the South East geopolitical zone to have peace. The zone has witnessed major security challenges where armed security militia, ESN has killed several souls”

Reacting, Onanuga said the fake news was obviously designed to build some resentment against the governor “who has done very well for his people and who deserves a second term via Saturday’s election”.

He continued, “President Tinubu did not meet Igbo businessmen on Monday. He didn’t say what was ascribed to him. He didn’t blame Gov. Uzodimma for anything.

“Sahara Reporters did not report the fake news. The link provided did not lead to the fake news on Sahara Reporters platform.

“It’s all wicked lies by politically desperate people.”