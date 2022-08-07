Uzodinma Heads APC Campaign In South-East

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has been appointed to head the APC Presidential Campaign in South East.

This is as a result of his tenacity in ensuring that the party wins all the elective positions in the zone ahead of 2023 General Elections.

This development is as a result of the move by the ruling party to create Zonal Directorates for the six geopolitical zones. Each of these geopolitical zones is to be headed by a serving Governor as rectified by the National Working Committee(NWC) and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma few weeks ago had assured South-east stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he and his fellow governors will ensure that peace and adequate security of lives and properties returns to the zone before the forthcoming general elections.

He went ahead to charge the reconciliation committee of the party to ensure that they bring everybody onboard while reminding party executives and *faithful* of their duties to man their polling units, wards and local government areas on election days and see that the party is voted for at all levels.

This appointment brings more responsibility and encouragement to Gov. Hope Uzodimma who has been vocal about his desire to see the entire South-East become an APC zone and will further work towards galvanizing votes for the APC and its Presidential Candidate in 2023.

With Gov. Hope Uzodimma in-charge of the South-east Zone Presidential Campaign, there is no doubt that the zone will unite to support and vote massively for the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has all it takes to govern the country.