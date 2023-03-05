Uzodinma, Ganduje, Oyetola Visit Tinubu

The governors of Imo and Kano states, Hope Uzodinma and Abdullahi Ganduje, respectively, and former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, have paid a visit to President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

During the visit, the President-elect presented the Certificate of Return handed to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission which declared him winner of the 2023 presidential election.

According to a post shared by Uzodinma, Tinubu has already began perfecting policies which he will implement on getting sworn-in as President.

Uzodinma wrote, “Yesterday, in the company of other leaders of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) @OfficialAPCNg, I visited the President-elect, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, as we shared good ideas on the task ahead.

“It would interest Nigerians to know that Mr. President-elect has already begun the process of perfecting “Renewed Hope” policies and reforms aimed at repositioning the nation within the first 100th days in office.

“As I have always sought for, the support of Nigerians in this project of nation building, is key to the progress we desire and I implore all to support the President-elect in this regard.