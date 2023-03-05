News

Uzodinma, Ganduje, Oyetola Visit Tinubu

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
9

The governors of Imo and Kano states, Hope Uzodinma and Abdullahi Ganduje, respectively, and former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, have paid a visit to President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

During the visit, the President-elect presented the Certificate of Return handed to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission which declared him winner of the 2023 presidential election.

According to a post shared by Uzodinma, Tinubu has already began perfecting policies which he will implement on getting sworn-in as President.

Uzodinma wrote, “Yesterday, in the company of other leaders of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) @OfficialAPCNg, I visited the President-elect, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, as we shared good ideas on the task ahead.

“It would interest Nigerians to know that Mr. President-elect has already begun the process of perfecting “Renewed Hope” policies and reforms aimed at repositioning the nation within the first 100th days in office.

“As I have always sought for, the support of Nigerians in this project of nation building, is key to the progress we desire and I implore all to support the President-elect in this regard.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
9

Related Articles

Akeredolu

Akeredolu Canvasses Support For APC Reps Candidates

5 hours ago
Tinubu

Organisation Of Islamic Countries Congratulate Tinubu

21 hours ago
Tinubu

Indian Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Tinubu

22 hours ago
Ifeanyi Okowa

Aso Rock Chapel Will Be Closed For Four Years – Okowa

22 hours ago