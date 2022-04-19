Uzodinma Faults Afe Babalola’s Call For Interim Govt

Governor Hope Uzodinma has kicked against the call for interim government as replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of his tenure.

According to him, this would create anarchy as it is not supported by the constitution.

Uzodinma said this while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday after meeting with President Buhari, just a day after legal lumnary, Afe Babalola, made a call for an interim government.

He said, “What will be the process of selecting the interim government because, after May 29, the president may not have constitutional powers to function as a president anymore? So, I don’t think we will decide to abandon our constitution.

“The constitution is like a bible. For some of us who are Christians, the bible is the manager of our faith. So, the constitution should be the instrument guiding our actions as a country.

“If you think there is an opinion that is worthy to be canvassed superior to what is in the Nigerian Constitution, such opinion should be taken to the national assembly and they will through due process amend our constitution to factor in such an opinion.”