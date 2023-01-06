Uzodinma Assents To Bill Legalising Imo Council Of Elders

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has announced that the executive bill legalising the Imo Council of Elders has been assented to.

Uzodimma made this known while playing host to the Imo State Council of Elders, who came on a courtesy visit.

While commending their times and sacrifices, the Governor enjoined them to speak to the conscience of the political class of the opposition to allow peace to reign in Imo State.

He added that the interest of the Government is to improve the welfare of its citizens, rebuild dilapidated infrastructures and ensure peace and security.

According to the Governor, “I will not preside over a State that will be destroyed by non-state actors”, I pray wise counsel prevails for the betterment of Ndi Imo.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Imo State Council of Elders, HRM Eze Dr. Cletus Ilomuanya CON, appreciated the Governor for his goodwill and support for the council with the free hand to run their affairs. He reiterated their promise to continue to work for the expectations of the public.