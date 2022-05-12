Uzodinma Asks Appointees Seeking Political Office To Resign

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, at the State Exco meeting directed all government appointees interested in seeking elective positions in 2023 election to submit their respective resignation letters on or before Monday, the 16th of May 2022.

He said appointees willing to contest for political offices have up to Monday, May 16 to resign.

Uzodimma further directed that such appointees should tender their resignation letters on or before the said date.

The Governor’s directive came a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Ministers in his cabinet seeking elective offices to resign on or before May 16 in obedience to the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.