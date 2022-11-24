Uzodinma Approves Promotion For Imo Civil Servants

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate promotion of State civil servants due for promotion.

This is in-line with his promises to revamp the civil services and facilitate their promotions.

The Governor gave the directive on Wednesday at the Imo State Executive Council Meeting of November 23, 2022, which he presided.

Briefing journalists, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba said that “in line with the Governor’s promise to look into the promotion arrears of Civil and Public Servants in Imo State when he announced the Health Insurance Policy for Imo workers, he has graciously approved immediate promotions of the Civil and Public Servants to clear the arrears/backlog that have existed since 8-10 years.”

He added that the promotions are with immediate effect.