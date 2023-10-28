Uzodimma Reiterates Commitment to Orlu Constituency’s Development

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has reiterated his commitment to the development of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency.

This was as he emphasized the need for unity and collective effort, dedication and perseverance to enable them as well as the government overcome the challenges.

The Governor further promised that the Government will create enabling environment for them to exercise their franchise on November 11th gubernatorial election.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Uzodimma made this known when he received a delegation led by Jerry Alagbaoso and Chief Osita Nwaneri, commending them for their unwavering support in the face of adversity.

The statement read in part, “In his earlier remarks, Hon Jerry Alagboso commended the Governor for his generosity and political willpower against insecurity in their community.

“In a unanimous voice, they adopted Governor Uzodimma as the Candidate they will support and vote overwhelmingly for come November 11th.”