Uzodimma Promises Tech-Skilled Employment in Europe for Imo Youths

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has assured the youth of Imo State that 4,000 skilled job opportunities in the tech industry will soon become available for them in Europe.

The Governor’s commitment to empowering the youth and fostering economic growth was evident in his statement during the visit of over 15,000 intending graduants of the Imo Skill Up program.

Governor Uzodimma emphasized the importance of equipping the younger generation with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the modern job market. He expressed his determination to bridge the unemployment gap by collaborating with European tech companies and organizations.

According to him, “some Canadian companies are sending digital skills requirements and by this year, 4,000 Imo Youths will be employed in Europe”.

Governor Uzodimma assured the youth that his administration would continue to explore opportunities for partnerships and investments to ensure a brighter future for the people of Imo State.