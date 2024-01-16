Uzodimma is Real Hope of Imo – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma for his stewardship in the state, just as he described him as the “real hope” of the state.

Tinubu gave the commendation at the second-term inauguration of Uzodinma in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Monday.

“It is a great honour for me to be here in Imo State. And to congratulate the people of Imo for being discerning and determined to vote into a second term, a very unique individual who resonates with a progressive agenda, Senator Hope Uzodimma,” he said.

Tinubu said his administration will give more attention to education and healthcare, as well as provide the enablements for industrialization and investments in consonance with his vision of creating an economically stable and prosperous country.

He said he is well-attuned to the concerns of citizens, assuring them that the challenges brought on by very essential reforms are being addressed.

“In the past 40 years, a few people were cornering our common wealth, and calling it subsidy, but I call it wasteful. Right now, we are all bearing and sharing that pain. But things are looking up. Things will get better for the good of all Nigerians. With me, there is hope.

“I assure you that there will be substantial development in education for your children; priority on industrialization; healthcare will receive more allocation and attention. We will train more health workers,” the President said.