Uzodimma Felicitates Muslims on Eid-el-Maluud

The Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma has extended his warm wishes to the Muslim community in Imo State and worldwide as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad today.

In a post on X, the governor prayed for peace and blessings to be with them, encouraging the incorporation of these values into their daily lives to foster unity and peace among all.

The Governor also emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence as the path to development.

Meanwhile, the federal government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holiday to mark the celebration.

