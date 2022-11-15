Uzodimma Appoints Ogbonna As Chairman, Imo State Sports Commission

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of Sir Prince Eleazar Onyewuchi Ognonna as the Chairman of Imo State Sports Commission.

Prince Ogbonna’s appointment is effective, November 9, 2022.

Prince Ogbonna, a well known sports enthusiast is passionate about using sports for youth development.

As an ambassador of the South East Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) and patron of ex-footballers, Prince Ogbonna has on several occasion championed the course of using football to discover the hidden talents in many youths.

He is an unrepentant advocate of youths interested in pursuing career in football, learning from the experiences of the ex-footballers.

Governor Uzodimma has congratulated Prince Ogbonna on his appointment and urged him to bring to bear his wealth of experience in the Commission in line with government’s programmes in the Sports sector of Imo State.