Uzodimma Appoints Amuneke as Heartland FC Coach

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced the appointment of Super Eagles legend, Emmanuel Amuneke, as the Head Coach of Heartland Football Club.

“Amuneke’s remarkable career has made us incredibly proud, and his return to our State in this new role brings a wave of optimism,” Uzodimma said in a statement 9n Monday.

The governor noted that Heartland FC had faced series of challenges in recent seasons, but expressed the belief that Amuneke’s appointment marked a renewed commitment to revitalize the club.

“With Amuneke’s wealth of experience and indigeneship to the State, I am confident that this will be a turning point for Heartland FC, guiding it back to its winning ways and reigniting our collective passion for the team,” he said.