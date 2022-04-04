UTME: Mock Slips Ready For Printing, Says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says notification slips for its 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is ready for print out.

The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin from the Office of the Registrar on Monday in Abuja.

JAMB said that candidates, who registered for the UTME and indicated interest to sit for the exercise could now proceed to print out the slips, which contained their examination centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the board scheduled the mock exercise for April 9.

“The notification slips can be printed anywhere at the candidates’ convenience by visiting the board’s website at www.jamb.gov.ng.

“The examination slips contain the venue, time, date and other necessary instructions for the examination.”

JAMB said that candidates were expected to pay N1, 000 to the Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres where they would sit for the examination as service charge.

It said that, while the service charge was for candidates’ use of the private facilities deployed for the examination at the centres, those posted to JAMB CBT centres would not be required to pay for these services.

The board explained that the increase from the initial N600 to N1, 000 service charges for the mock was due to the prevailing high cost of diesel and other consumables needed to host the exercise.

“The board has thought this through and instead of cancelling the mock UTME, which has improved the confidence of candidates when sitting for the examinations, it is better to increase the service charge.

“This, we believe will make the exercise worthwhile to participating centres.”

NAN reports that JAMB had scheduled its 2022 UTME to hold from May 6 to May 16. (NAN)