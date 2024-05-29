Usyk, Fury Heavyweight Rematch Set for Dec 21

The highly anticipated rematch between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, on Wednesday.

Usyk claimed the title of undisputed heavyweight champion earlier this month by defeating Fury in a closely contested split decision. In their first bout, one judge scored it 114-113 for Fury, but the other two judges awarded the fight to Usyk with scores of 114-113 and 115-112, respectively.

This victory made Usyk the first unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis achieved the feat by defeating Evander Holyfield in a 1999 rematch in Las Vegas. For Fury, the loss marked the first defeat in his professional career.

The upcoming rematch is expected to draw significant global attention, as both fighters aim to solidify their legacies in the sport. Fans and analysts are eagerly anticipating how Fury will respond after his first career setback and whether Usyk can maintain his position at the top of the heavyweight division.