Politics
Usman Ododo Wins Kogi Gov Election
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress Usman Ododo has won the Kogi governorship election. He beat the closest rival, SDP candidate Muri Ajaka by over 187,000 votes. The final scores of all the candidates below:
A – 1,254, AA – 1,440, AAC – 424
ADC – 21,819, ADP – 1064, APC – 446,237, APGA – 469, APM – 130, APP – 1,135, BP – 82, LP – 567, NNPP – 136
NRM – 242, PDP – 46,362, PRP – 781, SDP – 259,052
YPP – 868, ZLP – 227
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 782,289
REJECTED VOTES: 9,601
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 791,890