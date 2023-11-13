Usman Ododo Wins Kogi Gov Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress Usman Ododo has won the Kogi governorship election. He beat the closest rival, SDP candidate Muri Ajaka by over 187,000 votes. The final scores of all the candidates below:

A – 1,254, AA – 1,440, AAC – 424

ADC – 21,819, ADP – 1064, APC – 446,237, APGA – 469, APM – 130, APP – 1,135, BP – 82, LP – 567, NNPP – 136

NRM – 242, PDP – 46,362, PRP – 781, SDP – 259,052

YPP – 868, ZLP – 227

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 782,289

REJECTED VOTES: 9,601

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 791,890