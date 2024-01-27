Usman Ododo Sworn In as Kogi Governor

Usman Ododo, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Kogi Governorship, has been sworn in as the Governor of Kogi State, following his victory on November 11.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and immediate past Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, among others.

The swearing-in of Governor Usman Ododo marks the beginning of a new chapter in Kogi State’s governance, following a closely contested election.

The event, held amid heightened anticipation and public scrutiny, underscores the significance of peaceful transitions of power in Nigeria’s democratic process.

As Governor Ododo assumes office, he faces a myriad of challenges and opportunities in steering the affairs of the state, including addressing critical issues of governance, infrastructure development, and socio-economic growth.

The presence of eminent political figures at the inauguration ceremony reflects the collective commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing the interests of the people.

With the support of key stakeholders and the mandate of the electorate, Governor Ododo embarks on a journey of leadership aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Kogi State.