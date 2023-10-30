Use Your Powers Against Wike, Bwala Urges Fubara

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala, has urged Governor Siminalayi of Rivers State to use his executive powers against his predecessor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

This was after an impeachment move against Fubara failed on Monday, which may have led to the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Concise News reported that Fubara, who stormed the Assembly complex, urged his detractors to state what they had against him to warrant the impeachment move.

Reacting, Bwala shared on X, “Sim Fubara should use the full weight of his executive powers to run Wike out of town. Our democracy does not recognize authatorianism. The person voted as the executive Governor and Chief security officer of Rivers State is Fubara.”

Bwala also advised President Bola Tinubu “to be extremely careful with Wike before Wike ruin his government’s image both locally and internationally. PBAT should sack Wike without delay.”