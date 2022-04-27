Use Your Office To Fight Corruption – ICPC Sensitizes JAMB Officials

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has described corruption as an individual using his official position for personal gains, and admonished JAMB officials not to engage in it especially in their official capacity as examination administrators.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) Katsina State office Mr. M. A Wala stated this during a sensitization lecture organized for the Management and Staff of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Katsina State against corruption.

He further pointed out that corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of the Nation, adding that corruption denies the right opportunities for citizens to have adequate social amenities at their doorsteps.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, represented by Sani Tukur Tarauni of the Public Enlightenment and Education Unit, stated that corruption is manifested everywhere, and can be fought collectively to the barest minimum.

He therefore charged the participants to use their good offices to ensure that corruption is eradicated especially among the youths, reiterating that in order to win the anti-graft fight, all hands must be on deck, and all citizens should own the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Earlier, in his opening remarks at the event, the State Coordinator, JAMB Katsina State Malam Nasiru Garba Magashi said that for a successful fight against corruption in the Country, a comprehensive, sustained and elaborate social mobilization was very crucial in changing the mindset of Nigerians to practice integrity and to lead an exemplary life style towards a corruption-free Nigeria.

Malam Magashi therefore urged the participants to build on what they learned during the sensitization lecture with commitment by doing the right at all times with utmost integrity.

Also, in his remarks, a former Director of JAMB, Alh. Isiyaku M. Kankiya declared that ICPC has been a strategic partner with JAMB, and enjoined the participants to shun corruption wherever they find themselves.

In his vote of thanks, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Board in Katsina, Mr. Zubairu D. Ibrahim commended the initiatives of the Commission in its drive to educate and mobilize Nigerians against corruption and related offences for a prosperous Nigeria.