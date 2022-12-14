Headline

Use Someone’s Backyard For Campaign, Not Stadium, Omokri Mocks Obi’s Kogi Rally

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
51
Omokri, Obi
Omokri, Obi

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has mocked the campaign rally held in Kogi State by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday.

Videos from the event showed a very scanty crowd inside a stadium which was the venue.

Reacting, Omokri advised Obi to next time use someone’s backyard for his rallies instead of renting a stadium he could not fill.

He tweeted, “Peter Obi should stop embarrassing himself. There is no need to waste money paying for stadia for his rally. He should just use someone’s backyard next time. Or their living room. What is the point in gathering such a scanty crowd in such a large space?”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
51

Related Articles

Tinubu

Obaigbena To Alake, Onanuga: Present Your Candidate For Live Townhall Meeting

3 hours ago
Tinubu

Tinubu Promises Widespread Industrialization

5 hours ago
Tinubu

Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Bandits

5 hours ago
Tinubu at Chatham House

PDP Apologises For Tinubu’s Outing At Chatham House

6 hours ago