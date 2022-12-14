Use Someone’s Backyard For Campaign, Not Stadium, Omokri Mocks Obi’s Kogi Rally

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has mocked the campaign rally held in Kogi State by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday.

Videos from the event showed a very scanty crowd inside a stadium which was the venue.

Reacting, Omokri advised Obi to next time use someone’s backyard for his rallies instead of renting a stadium he could not fill.

He tweeted, “Peter Obi should stop embarrassing himself. There is no need to waste money paying for stadia for his rally. He should just use someone’s backyard next time. Or their living room. What is the point in gathering such a scanty crowd in such a large space?”