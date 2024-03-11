Use Security Votes Against Insecurity, Benue PDP Tells Alia

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a strong call to Governor Hyacinth Alia, urging him to allocate the state’s security votes towards combating the rising insecurity plaguing the region.

Bemgba Iortyom, the Publicity Secretary of the party in Benue State, emphasized the urgent need for the state government to prioritize the protection of citizens’ lives and properties, particularly in rural areas, which have witnessed repeated attacks by armed invaders in recent times.

In a statement released in Makurdi on Sunday, Iortyom conveyed the party’s condolences to the victims of the recent attacks, which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and widespread destruction of property across various communities in the state.

The PDP underscored the significance of Governor Alia’s administration adhering to the resolution passed by the Nigerian Senate, which calls for the utilization of security votes to address the escalating insecurity.

The statement reflects growing concerns among political stakeholders and communities over the deteriorating security situation in Benue State, prompting calls for decisive action from the state government.