Use OPC to Tackle Insecurity – Gani Adams Tells FG

Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), has expressed disappointment at the Federal Government’s reluctance to utilize his group’s extensive network to combat insecurity in Nigeria. Speaking at the OPC’s annual leadership retreat in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, Adams highlighted the potential benefits of leveraging the OPC’s established presence across many communities to enhance national security.

Addressing members from Osun and beyond, Adams underscored the importance of allowing state and local governments to develop their own security systems. He argued that decentralizing security architecture could significantly improve the protection of lives and property across the country.

Adams noted that the OPC, with its widespread influence and deep-rooted connections within local communities, could serve as a vital asset in the fight against crime and unrest. He urged government authorities at all levels to recognize and integrate the OPC’s capabilities into their security strategies.

“Governments at various levels have refused to take advantage of our structure to their advantage. If the government is determined to tackle insecurity and reduce it drastically, those in authority know what to do.

“Even though we have three tiers of government; the federal, state, and local governments. What that means is that each tier must have its own security. The Federal Government should have its own security, the state must have its own security and the local government must also have its own security architecture.

“Especially now that the Federal Government has fought for the local governments to have their autonomy, they have more than enough resources to have their own local government security set up,” Adams said.